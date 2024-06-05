Reunion Insurance sponsors Mr Jokes with MK2.5m for Comedy NIGHT at BICC in Lilongwe

Reunion Insurance Company Limited has made a MK2.5 million towards, “An Experience with Mr. Jokes Comedy Night”, an event scheduled to take place at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on 29th June 2024.

Speaking at Reunion Insurance Headquarters in Blantyre during the cheque handover ceremony, Marketing and Business Development Manager, Miller John Joshua acknowledged that comedy plays a pivotal role in sustaining and enhancing the success of various ventures.

“Mr. Jokes, with his unique blend of humor and creativity, is expected to bring people who are also our customers together, foster connections, and create shared memories. As Reunion Insurance, we pledge that we will continue to support and work with different stakeholders in various industries to fulfil its corporate social responsibility tenets as enshrined in its business model,” said Joshua.

Receiving the donation, Mr Jokes, real name Andreya Thonyiwa, thanked Reunion Insurance Company Limited for the kind gesture and said the amount will go a long way in preparations of the event, which he is organizing for the first time in Lilongwe after a successful similar event in Blantyre.

He also appealed for more partners as the event has been budgeted at MK10 million.

Other comedians, who will perform, include Ching’aning’ani, Raphael Sitima, Giring’ande Mr Handsome, Joseph Madzedze, Padiwa Khacho and Jadidi.

The event will be spiced up by music performances by Malawi’s Amapiano Queen Jetu, Zeze Kingston, Gibo Pearson, Temwa, Joseph Mkasa, Strongingo, and ADM Dancing Crew.

Reunion Insurance is the fastest growing local insurance company with 12 branches across the country, Reunion Online which is the first digital insurance purchase platform in Malawi and a network of Brokers and Agents that support its operations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!