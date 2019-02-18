CSOs coalition tells govt to withdraw Chimulirenji veep privileges

February 18, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Human rights activists have made a stinging attack on President Peter Mutharika for giving his running mate during the May 21 polls, Everson Chimulirenji full Republican vice president privileges.

Mtambo: Abuse of power

Timothy Mtambo, chairperson of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition  (HRDC) said the government must withdraw the privileges forthwith.

The government has given Chimulirenji and his wife seven armed police guard, a convoy comprising of government vehicles, a sweeper and siren police vehicle among others.

“This move is tantamount to abuse of power. This is a clear case of abuse of power and resources. The government must stop providing this type of security to petty issues,” said Mtambo.

Mtambo said it was funny that the government was failing to fulfill a K3 billion plan of action for the protection of people with albinism yet it can give resources for security for a party operative.

In his maiden speech on Sunday in Ntcheu since Mutharika appointed him running mate, Chimulirenji said contrary to media reports, his appointment had received huge support from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and cabinet.

“The presence of senior cabinet ministers at this rally is an indication that I am welcome. I will always be loyal to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika,” said Chimulirenji.

Conspicuously missing at the rally was minister of Local government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa who was a front runner for the position of running mate.

Fraser Nyakamela
Guest
Fraser Nyakamela

Albino alibe status Koma Chimulilenji. Albino ndimunthu wamba koma Chimulilenji

1 minute ago
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
Guest
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

Mtambo please shut your shithole. Manyazi ulibe poona kuti chilichonse ulamula boma kuti lichite palibe chomwe ukuphulapo? Ingoyambani chipani chanu bambo.

2 minutes ago

