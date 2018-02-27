CSOs committed in implementation of Malawi govt education pledge

In a bid to make the right to education a reality, education Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have expressed commitment to work with education stakeholders in support of the government pledge.

Following the Dakar, Senegal Global Partnership for Education financing conference which was held on 2 February, Government of Malawi has committed to increase public education expenditure from K189 billion in 2018 to K260 billion in 2020.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) executive director Benedicto Kondowe said the pledge of effecting an increase to the education expenditure as a percentage of total expenditure from 24 percent in 2018 to 31 percent in 2020 is a step in the right direction.

“Increased education financing is capable of playing a critical and pivotal role in socioeconomic development of Malawi. Malawians look up to the actualization of the pledge through progressive and demonstrable steps as we move to the year 2020.

“In order for the CSOs to carry out their mandate as it relates not only to the current education financing pledge but also the inherent commitment to improved service delivery in all the sectors of development, a special call for continued and sustainable support is hereby made to the development partners and the private sector to compliment government efforts. The CSOs are also called upon to pull more resources for various complimentary activities that we do in order to make the right to education a reality in Malawi,” Kondowe said.

He further commended government for making such an outstanding and precedented pledge which stands out as one of the most promising pledge in Southern Africa as far as financing the education sector is concerned.

Kondowe further highlighted the moral obligation of CSOs saying, their role is to continue in not only advocating for progressive increase in budget allocation to the sector but also engaging in budget monitoring and tracking in order to ensure that government abides by its pledge and that the resources are utilized for the intended purpose.

“CSOs will be fulfilling their moral obligation of ensuring that government intents which are ordinarily spelt out innocently in its broader policy framework are effectively translated into demonstrable action as the country collectively strives to achieve meaningful socio-economic development in the shortest period of time imaginable,” he said.

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) comprises 81 member CSOs.

This year’s Global Partnership for Education financing conference was co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegal’s President Macky Sall.

