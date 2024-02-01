CSOs, Defence Minister meet of Sattar payment issue: Govt says it was a payment for an old transaction

Civil Society Organisations under the National Advocacy Platform today had an engagement with Defence Minister Harry Mkandawire over the alleged continued transaction by the Malawi Defence Force with Zuneth Sattar, despite the Attorney General cancelling contracts related with Sattar.

National Advocacy Platform Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe has told reporters in Lilongwe that Mkandawire has admitted that the payment of about $4 million was made but that it is yet to be cleared by the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

He said Mkandawire told them that the payment was in respect to an old transaction which was carried out before the cancellation of the deal.

According to Kondowe, the civil society organisations have recommended that the payment be suspended.

