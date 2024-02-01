Moyale to start pre-season preparations Monday

Moyale Barracks Football team has announced that the club is calling for players to undergo trials starting from February 5.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the club has since called on both old and new players to come and start preparations training ahead of the 2024 TNM Super League season.

The club survived relegation by a whisker on the last day of fixtures in the 2023 season and is set to regroup on February 5 in readiness for the new season which starts in April.

The club has also announced a new technical panel to take charge of the club with former player Prichard Mwansa appointed head coach.

He will be assisted by Charles Kamanga and Victor Chingoka with Gatros Thengo as team manager, Alfred Chilemba kit master while goalkeeper trainer is Wilson Mkandawire Bathe.

Lottie Manda has been appointed team doctor.

In an interview Charles Nyirenda said he was surprised with the appointment.

“Decisions the MDF make on appointments can’t stop baffling me. Moyale and Mafco nearly got relegated at the same time. Mwansa was deployed to Mafco FC when the team was in deep trouble. Last season, he not only saved them from going down but also took them to two cup finals. I would have thought that it made more sense to leave him there for a while to stabilise things before sending him somewhere else,” he said.

He said there was no guarantee that if Mwansa goes away Mafco will continue from where he has left them.

Nyirenda also wondered if MDF leadership established that a solution to Moyale’s woes lies in redeployment of Mwansa.

Red Lions, once regarded as MDF national team, were relegated to the second tier barely two seasons after returning to Malawi’s top-flight league.

