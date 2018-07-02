CSOs give Malawi President Mutharika 14 days to resign over ‘policegate’

July 2, 2018 Pius Nyondo- Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Forum (HRDF), are calling for the resignation of President Peter Mutharika within 14 days  and are asking  Malawians across the world have been urged to work in unison for the love of their country by signing a petition with a hash tag #mutharikamustgo to force the Prsident to step down as for being embroiled in a K145 million corruption syndicate now being referred to as ‘police-gate.’

CSOs call for justice in ‘policegate’ scandal

The CSOs made the call at a news conference in Lilongwe  on Sunday after  a leaked Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) document suggests President Peter Mutharika may have benefitted from K145 million that a supplier deposited in a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) account for which he is the sole signatory.

The money is suspected to be part of proceeds of payment from Malawi Police Service (MPS) to Pioneer Investments—a firm owned by Zameer Karim and  the ACB suspects fraudulently supplied food rations after  the bill was inflated from the contract price of K2.327 billion to K2.8 billion days after it was signed in August 2015.

Addressing reporters,  Reverend Macdonald Sembereka, Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and Billy  Mayaya , the HRD said while they have consistently made calls for transparency and accountability, to date, now of their calls have been heeded by the current government.

HRDF said the situation has, instead, proliferated as evidenced by the most recent revelation of continued plunder of taxpayers’ money.

“We are shocked though not surprised by the recent recent MK2 793 087 500 involving the State President of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, Malawi police and Pioneer Investment owned by Mr. Zameer Karim,” said Mayaya  while reading  a statement titled ‘Call to the President of Malawi, Arthur Peter Mutharika to resign’.

“Amid growing concerns of plunder of public resources by the country’s political masters and great suspicion that the same could actually been sanctioned by the high office of the land, we feel vindicated by the most recent revelations that the Malawi Police Service (MPS) has suffered from a scheme that was aimed at nothing but to defraud  it by its own people and unscrupulous traders.”

Among others, the rights defenders want call for the immediate amendment of Section 91(2) of the Republican Constitution in order to remove the President’s immunity from investigation and possible prosecution.

HRDF also calls upon the Speaker of the National Assembly “to convene parliament as a matter of urgency, and commence impeachment proceedings. We further call upon national treasury to provide the requisite financial resources.”

According to HRDF, they “are calling upon all Malawians of good will to sign a petition on calling on the State President to go. #mutharikamustgo.”

EUROPEANS
Guest
EUROPEANS

MUTHARIKA MUST GO! MUTHARIKA MUST GO!! MUTHARIKA MUST GO!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
DPP
Guest
DPP

#Muntharikamustgo!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
Cogito Ergo Sum
Guest
Cogito Ergo Sum

Gali wankota sakandira pachabe. Wamisala anaona nkhondo. Ukatambatamba udziyang’ana kummawa, kungakuchere

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
concerned citizen
Guest
concerned citizen

Do police officers also get food rations from government ? All along we were made to understand that the MDF officers are the ones who get government food rations. Nanga zodyetsa police zinayamba liti ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
khodo
Guest
khodo

Let the ballot decide don’t force him out time is already gone let’s not waste time,this is little of what they have been stilling they have misused billions of kwachas but it’s up to Malawians to continue with the current readership or change.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Charlie Hebdo
Guest
Charlie Hebdo

Allowing him to stand before being cleared of any wrong doing will be setting a bad precedence. This is the same person we allowed to contest while he had a treason case to answer and we all know the fate of that case. The person vying for the highest office of the land should be exemplary.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
EUROPEANS
Guest
EUROPEANS

You don’t know what you’re talking about

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
Reasonable Citizen
Guest
Reasonable Citizen

The CSOs are all but a bunch of bootleggers. We stopped taking them seriously a long time ago. Let Muntharika contest. The ballot will decide his fate if it be God’s will.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Igwe
Guest
Igwe

Mbava must go indeed

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
EUROPEANS
Guest
EUROPEANS

Spain, Zimbabwe, South Africa did it…why not us? Lets impeach the president now. You’re one of the thieves I suspect.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago

