DPP convention underway amid rigging claims: Going unopposed include Mutharika, Msaka, Goodall, Mhango

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elective convention gets underway at Comesa Hall in Blantyre Monday expected to endorse President Peter Mutharika as the torch bearer for 2019 elections as he has no challenger as well as vice president (north) Goodall Gondwe and treasurer general post for Jappie Mhango will go unopposed.

Mutharika is opening the conference Monday morning.

However, as delegetates started arriving on Sunday, there were fevered speculation that a member of the team, called DPP Team A, that has been campaigning together is reported to have been planning to rig the elections.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials will conduct the elections which will be highly contested especially on vice-presidents for Southern Region and Central regions.

The circulating Whatsapp message claims money has exchanged hands to MEC officials referred to as ‘Rud King’ to ensure the poll fraud in favour of some Team A members.

There are four heavyweights each running for the positions.

But DPP delegates were sharing a Whatsapp message that implicated director of operations Ben Phirito have made plans to rig the elections by printing other ballot papers at his Beata printing company and rig for his close ally Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu to be central region vice president.

The position of central region veep is being contested by the incumbent Hetherwick Ntaba, Uladi Mussa, Zeria Chakale and Tembenu.

Phiri is said to win easily at director of elections.

While , Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha and his Trade and Industry counterpart Henry Mussa are vying for the party vice-presidency for the South and will face Team A’s Local Government and Rural Development Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The three ministers want to challenge the incumbent George Chaponda.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka is set to retain the post for vice-president for Eastern region unopposed .

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango is set to take the position of treasurer genera; reserved for the northern region as he has no challenger.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi, who is also convention chairperson, is contesting for the party publicty spokesman post currently held by Minister of Labour, Youth and Sport Francis Kasaila. Another aspirant for the post is Kenneth Msonda.

DPP secretary general Greselder Jeffrey is facing a challenge from Clement Mwale .

