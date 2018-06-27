CSOs make last minute appeal to parliament to reject Jose as Malawi police IG

Vocal civil society organisations are making last minute appeal to parliament to reject the appointment of Rodney Jose as inspector general of police when parliament meets this afternoon.

President Peter Mutharika appointed Jose as acting IG in April, replacing Lexten Kachama who is currently on leave, pending retirement on June 30.

According to a notice appearing on the Order Paper of Monday, June 25 2018, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Cecilia Chazama, will bring the issue in the House.

Timothy Mtambo, one of the CSO leaders said it would be a gross mistake to confirm Jose as top police cop before the start and conclusion of the murder case of Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa.

“If he is confirmed IG, the prospects are that the police will never investigate this case. He is named in the commission of inquiry on Chasowa so let the courts clear his name first,” said Mtambo.

In addition, Mtambo said Jose’s leadership is wanting, saying the country has witnessed rising violence perpetrated by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets against those seen to be critical of the government yet the police just stood aside and watched as the perpetrators harassed their victims.

“We all saw what happened at parliament when a journalist was beaten up in full view of the police at parliament building, when honourable Patricia Kaliati was harassed,” said Mtambo.

He said under the leadership of Jose, the police seem to be clueless.

“People occupying high positions should have clean records,” Mtambo said.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Rev Maurice Munthali said the party legislators would be rejecting Jose’s confirmation as police chief.

He cited reasons given by Mtambo as serious not to warrant Jose’s confirmation as IG.

Section 154(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi states that the IG shall be appointed by the President and confirmed by the National Assembly, by a majority of the Members present and voting.

“…but the Public Appointments Committee may at any time inquire as to the competence of the person so appointed to carry out the duties of that office and as to such other questions as may have direct bearing on the performance of the duties of that office,” reads part of the section.

Parliament in 2006 rejected late Mary Nangwale as IG after former president, the late Bingu wa Mutharika, appointed her.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :