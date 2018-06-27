Police apologises to Zodiak over assault of reporters: Cops to be disciplined for brutality

Malawi Police have apologised to Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) for the assault of its two reporters in Mzuzu on Friday when they went to cover protests by street vendors.

Police headquarters spokesperson James Kadadzera said the police have since identified the cops who assaulted Musasa Cheyo and Towera Kumwenda and a disciplinary action would be taken.

“We enjoy a very cordial relationship with the media, we want to maintain this relationship. We would also like to appeal to journalists to reciprocate this good gesture from us by refraining from writing bad articles, cooked up stories about us,” he said.

Kadadzera said the police officers did not conduct themselves in a professional way.

He could however not reveal the names of the cops nor say the nature of punishment they were likely to face.

The reporters were covering a joint sweep by Mzuzu City Council (MCC) rangers and police to flush vendors off the streets after they defied a June 15 deadline.

