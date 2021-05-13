CSOs pen speaker of parliament

A consortium of Civil Society Organisations has penned the Speaker of Parliament demanding information pertaining to the meeting between the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) and Ms Martha Chizuma, as held on the 11th May, 2021.

In a letter dated 12th May, 2021 and signed by five leaders of different CSOs, copies of a number of documents have been demanded by the consortium in a charged tone.

The CSOs are NGO Gender Co-ordination Network, Women’s Manifesto Movement, Women Lawyers Association, Human Rights Defenders Coalition and National Advocacy Platform.

This is coming as a result of Chizuma’s rebuff by PAC to become gaffer at the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

“With respect to sections 6 and 12 of the constitution of Malawi, as well as articles 5, 14 and 15of the Access to Information Act, among others, it is in the common interest of the consortium’s affiliates to be furnished with copies of the following:

• Minutes or detailed report of the meeting proceedings.

• Guidelines or criteria of assessment for interviews

• Textual or audio verbatim recording covering the actual interview process.

• Individual Score Sheets (with justification) that were utilized in tallying the final score

“Kindly also note that we should be able to comply with any further procedural requirements from your end over this request,” reads the last half of the letter.

The nation can only wait for action that the consortium will take after scrutinising the documents that it has demanded.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!