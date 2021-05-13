Airtel Malawi celebrates five million subscribers with ‘Yabeba’ promotion

Malawi’s leading mobile network company, Airtel Malawi, has said it is immensely elated by its exploits following indications that its subscription mark reached five million by December last year.

In turn, the multinational conglomerate has launched the ‘Airtel Yabeba’ promotion—which will run from May 13 to August 15—as a thank you gesture.

The grand price that will be rewarded in August is K5 million; but, throughout the time frame of the promotion 48 subscribers would have become millionaires as a subscriber will be winning a million each week.

Also, throughout the promotion, various prizes including free minutes, Data and SMSs for use at night from 9 pm to 5 am valid for 3 days will be splashed to all customers who recharge with a minimum of K100 worth of airtime which automatically makes a subcriber qualify for the million kwacha prizes.

Speaking during the launch of the promotion at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe Wednesday, Airtel Malawi acting marketing manage, Thokozani Sande, said the promotion was essentially a thank you to subscribers.

“Five million subscribers means a lot to us because Airtel Malawi has been in the game for some time and to cross this 5 million mark is a big success to us. Thank you to our customers and channel partners for granting us the opportunity to create a community of customers who we can continue to connect with and support,” said Sande.

Sande said in building up to the grand prize of K5 Million, 150 and 3000 lucky customers will also stand a chance to win consolation cash prizes of K100, 000 monthly and K10, 000 weekly respectively.

She further indicated that Airtel’s channel partners comprising brand ambassadors, distributors and franchisees will also stand a chance to win mountain bikes, 4G smartphones and airtime stock worth K500,000 and to participate in the promotion, channel partners will have to achieve their recharge sales targets.

During the launch there were performances by celebrated musician Skeffa Chimoto and music mixing by award winning DJ VJ Ice.

‘Airtel Yabeba’ promotion comes barely two years after ‘Airtel Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion which also made 30 millionaires across the country in 2018.

