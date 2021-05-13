Unilever launches Sunlight Thwani – Thwani Promo

“A total of 25 cash prizes will be up for grabs every week.”

One of the world’s leading brands, Unilever is back in its competitive business fold, and, is launching yet another consumer exciting lip-licking campaign.

Aptly themed, “Sunlight Thwani Thwani promotion” Unilever, Malawi’s leading detergent manufacturer and distributor is poised to send its clientele to the consummate-heaven with excellence so as to reward the loyal them for trusting and using the superlative Sunlight range of products.

Unilever Malawi Managing Director, Tarisai Vambe said the participating range of Sunlight products include Sunlight washing powders, Sunlight dish washing liquid and Sunlight dishwashing paste.

According to the Unilever boss, this promotion will run from 13 May to 17 June 2021 in selected Chipiku, Shoprite, Sana retail outlets as well as through Unilever’s associated Distributor partner points, countrywide.

Vambe said shoppers who buy any three Sunlight products who will fill the forms in store stands a chance to win from the galore of K20,000 individual cash prizes drawn weekly, as well as over 3,000 Sunlight buckets in store.

“A total of 25 cash prizes will be up for grabs and every week, nine lucky winners will be drawn from the three main regions.

“Despite the Covid pandemic which has also impacted Malawians, Unilever appreciates that consumers are still faced with the daily task of maintaining clean households and that Sunlight remains the most reliable brand for washing and cleaning in most Malawian households,” she said.

She said as such Unilever recognises the loyalty of its consumers for always choosing Sunlight and is rewarding them accordingly with exciting giveaways.

“We are extremely excited to be launching the Sunlight Thwani Thwani promotion where we are giving away a total of X25 cash prizes and over 3,000 Sunlight buckets countrywide.

“The Sunlight brand is one of Unilever’s largest brands in volume and value and has been around for many years and has found a place in the home of many Malawians,” said Vambe.

She assured their customers that Unilever Malawi will continue to enhance consumers lives through its brands and initiatives.

Unilever is known for its great brands and belief in doing business the right way and every day, over 2.5 billion people globally use Unilever products like Omo, Lifebuoy, Sunlight, Domestos, Royco, and more.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!