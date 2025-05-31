CSOs to Illovo: Suspend Sugar Exports While Malawians Go Hungry

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the banner Mbandwadzokhudzidwa have called on Illovo Sugar Malawi to immediately suspend sugar exports, saying it is unacceptable to ship out the commodity while locals are struggling to access it.

Speaking at a press conference in Lilongwe, the group’s chairperson Redson Munlo described the situation as heartbreaking.

“It’s shocking to see millions of tonnes of sugar being exported while Malawians are queuing just to buy a packet. Sugar is an essential commodity, and exporting it when local shelves are empty is simply wrong,” said Munlo.

Adding his voice, Billy Malata urged Malawians to avoid turning the sugar crisis into a political tool.

“We know some people are being paid to politicize this issue. That’s dangerous. If you see someone doing that, ask them to share the sugar they’re being paid with,” Malata said.

Agape Khombe, another CSO leader, accused certain actors in the supply chain of sabotage, warning that if the government does not intervene, the crisis will only worsen.

“We can’t solve this problem by scratching the surface. Government must confront the root causes and engage key players in the distribution chain. The blame game won’t help us,” said Khombe.

He also issued a stern warning to sugar distributors: “Any sugar smuggled out of the country without proper certification is an act of sabotage. It shows someone isn’t doing their job.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!