Journalists Challenged to Fight Fake News Ahead of 2025 Elections

As Malawi heads towards the high-stakes tripartite elections in September 2025, the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has urged journalists to take the lead in combating fake news.

Speaking on Friday at the Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nyika Media Club, NICE’s District Programmes Officer for Mzuzu City and Mzimba North, Freency Mapanga, emphasized the critical role of the media.

“Journalists must actively counter misinformation and disinformation. They have a responsibility to verify and analyse the content they deliver to the public,” Mapanga said. “Media practitioners must also champion media literacy—empowering citizens to tell fake news from the truth.”

Nyika Media Club Chairperson, Feston Malekezo, welcomed the remarks, saying the timing couldn’t be better.

“This message is timely. We’re entering a delicate election period where the spotlight will be on us. We must rise above the noise and help the public separate credible journalism from social media noise,” he said.

The AGM also saw new leadership take shape. Towera Katswiri of Zodiak Broadcasting Station was elected Vice Chairperson of the club, replacing Alepher Kasongo who has moved to Lilongwe. Katswiri secured a landslide victory with 87 votes, trouncing Isaac Chawinga who got 16. Draxon Maloya withdrew from the race at the last minute.

