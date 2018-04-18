CSOs want Malawi VP Chilima to receive petition, police tell them to reroute demo

Organisers of the April 27 protest match say they now want vice president Saulos Chilima to receive their petition after President Peter Mutharika refused to do so.

One of the organisers, Timothy Mtambo said the civil society organisations have already told the police on their plan B on who should receive the grievances they want to present to the government through the petition.

“The police said they could not get the petition and present it to the President so we told them that we will ask the vice president to receive the petition on behalf of the government,” said Mtambo.

The office of the vice president is yet to respond to the issue whilst government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi simply said he could not comment because he was not part of the protesters.

Mtambo also said the police have rejected the original route for the protest march from Lilongwe Community Centre ground in Lilongwe via Mchesi to Kamuzu Palace, saying it is a recipe for violence.

The organisers are yet to come up with another route.

