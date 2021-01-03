Cyclone Chalane is dead, threat to Malawi is over

Weather experts say the destructive Cyclone Chalane is dead. This means its threat to Malawi is over.

According to Jolamu Nkhokwe, the director of Meteorogical Services and Climate Change, the cyclone has died down in Zimbabwe.

Earlier predictions showed that the Tropical Cyclone was set to hit the country in the past 3 days after landing in Mozambique on Wednesday.

There were fears of flooding in some parts of the country as the Cyclone would have brought heavy stormy rains for 7 days.

Disaster Management authorities already deployed search and rescue teams to flood prone areas in readiness for the weather hazard.

Nkhokwe has revealed that from Mozambique the Cyclone moved to Zimbabwe instead of Malawi.

According to Nkhokwe, the Chalane low pressure system has now moved to Botswana, implying that Chalane is no more a threat to Malawi.

He however states that ex-Chalane low pressure systems continue to strengthen the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone and Congo air mass over southern Africa thereby enhancing rainfall that can cause flooding in Malawi.

