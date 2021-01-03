Govt cleans pensioners wage bill, deletes 950 names

January 3, 2021

Government has finally cleaned the pensioners wage bill, deleting 950 pensioners in the process.

Simwaka: Names of 957 pensioners have been removed

This follows the completion of a headcount exercise.

The Accountant General’s office conducted the exercise to ensure that the government is not wasting resources on ghost workers and false pension beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Treasury disclosed that billions of kwacha have over the years been lost to ghost workers and pensioners.

In a statement, Secretary to the Treasury Chauncy Simwaka has disclosed that they had 37 984 pensioners on the government payroll out of which 37 027 were verified.

So far, names of 957 pensioners have been removed from the payroll and published as they failed to verify their information.

Simwaka has since disclosed that those whose names are appearing on the published list can still approach the authorities to be re-enlisted on the payroll.

