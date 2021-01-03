Mtambo’s CFT donates masks to Maula Prison as inmates plead for lasting solution to congestion

Citizen For Transformation (CFT) has donated 3000 face masks to Maula Prison to protect inmates from contracting or spreading coronavirus (Covid-19) whilst in the correctional facility.

CFT Commander-In-Chief (CIC) Timothy Mtambo speaking after he officially handed over the masks to the prison authorities on Saturday, said his movement is concerned with the second wave of the virus and would do everything possible to contribute towards any effort aimed to stop its spread.

Mtambo, who is also the Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, disclosed that the donation at Maula Prison, therefore, marks the beginning of a nationwide initiative by the movement to boost the Covid-19 response in all the prisons across the country.

“We, the CFT members, know that Covid-19 is a very deadly disease and we are also mindful of the fact that the cases are on the rise. And we are also mindful of the fact that our friends in prisons, the inmates, have the highest probability of contracting this virus because of the congestion of these prisons.

“So, as CFT, we are motivated to be part of the response to ensure that we support the government in its efforts to fight against the pandemic,” he said.

He said within the CFT movement, there is a League of Transformation, which is responsible for charity initiatives.

Mtambo disclosed that, so far, the movement has reached out to child-headed families, the chronically ill, the elderly and inmates with various forms of social support to improve their livelihoods.

During the event, the prisoner-in-charge, Cliff Chinyama, asked the government to consider implementing parole and community service to decongest the country’s prisons.

Chinyama wondered whether the face masks would be effective for preventing the spread of Covid-19 when the country’s prisons are operating beyond their holding capacity.

In his response, Mtambo promised that he would take the request to the relevant ministry, the Ministry of Homeland Security, for consideration.

He said besides that, President Lazarus Chakwera has recently 6, 000 inmates s one way of decongesting the correctional facilities, which are currently keeping over 13, 000 inmates against their designed number of around 6, 000.

The Station Officer for Maula Prison, Thomas Damba, said the donation will go a long way in protecting the inmates from catching the virus.

