Musicians withdraw injunction against Covid-19 strict measures

January 3, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Musicians who obtained an injunction against the government’s 14-day imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions have agreed to vacate the order.

Lulu, Dan Lu and Skeffa Vacate injunction

The musicians lawyer Innocent Kubwalo has confirmed the development.

Kubwalo said the government has met most of the musicians demands therefore there was no need to continue with the court injunction.

The musicians were against the idea of restricting the meeting of people to 100 as a Covid-19 preventive measure.

On December 23, some local musicians: Skeffa Chimoto, Dan Lu, Kell Kay, Lulu and the Great Angels Choir obtained an injunction against the implementation of the new restrictions.

The restrictions among other things limit the number of people gathered at a public place to 100.

The musicians through their lawyer Kubwalo argued that the new restrictions were formulated without thorough consultations with relevant stakeholders.

