D/Speaker Kazombo bemoans inadequate funding to Parliment to scrutinize public projects

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo has bemoaned inadequate funding to Parliment to scrutinize government projects as they are only allocated 10 days in a year.

Kazombo made the remarks in Lilongwe during the official opening of National Debt Conference organized by Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) with funding from African Forum and Network on Debt and Development (AFRODAD) held Wednesday in Lilongwe.

He said Parliament need to intensify oversight on public resources because it is very important for transparency and accountability especially loans that Parliament approves.

“As Parliment we need to find ways that whenever government borrows money it must be put to good use and on time to avoid accruing huge interest that leads to unsustainable debts,” he said.

Kazombo said one of the measures Parliament has put in place is to have a budget office that works hand in hand with the Secretary to Treasury to makesure whatever they are doing Parliament should be informed.

He said this will help the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and finance to be able to report on how funds were borrowed as well as expenditures.

MEJN Vice Board Chairperson Reverend Innocent Chikopa said it is high time government should use borrowed money for investments rather than consumption.

“We also need to give our legislatures ample time to deliberate on financial matters like loans when they are tabled.”

In his earlier remarks, Secretary to the Treasury, Betchani Tchereni urged the Civil Society to focus more on revenue maximization.

“Malawians should know the importance and responsibility of paying taxes because it is only when we have more revenue that we will stop us to borrow,” he said.

Tchereni advised that people should stop politics whenever government is introducing new taxes.

