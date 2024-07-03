NICE, Kanengo Senior Politicians Against Violence devise violence prevention mechanisms

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) and Kanengo Senior Politicians Against Violence (KASEPAV) have agreed to intensify civic engagement in an effort to prevent and mitigate electoral-related violence before, during and after the September 2025 General Elections.

NICE is a public trust while KASEPAV is an initiative facilitated by NICE and Kanengo Police Station following increased reports of political violence at the station.

NICE provides capacity building on democratic principles to this special committee whose membership is drawn from six major political parties in Malawi.

Last week, the two institutions held an interface meeting at Kanengo Police Station to devise measures for preventing violence as Malawians prepare for the September 2025 General Elections.

Speaking in an interview after the interface, the NICE District Programmes Officer for Lilongwe Rural, Hajira Ali, said electoral support networks have a crucial role in promoting robust civic engagement to create a more democratic and inclusive society.

“Civic participation is not just a concept; it is a fundamental aspect of a healthy democracy. So the aim of these interface meetings is to consolidate our efforts to ensure there is peace and order as we prepare for the next elections. Basically, the message we are disseminating to the public is that diversity in politics is not a crime and should not warrant one group to incite violence,” she said.

Ali expressed excitement with the large turnouts the trust registers wherever it holds its civic education activities, saying this is crucial in information dissemination.

Henrod Mamba, one of the senior politicians who attended the meeting, commended efforts by NICE to promote peace by promoting a culture of tolerance and inclusivity among Malawians.

Mamba observed that such efforts have helped reduce frictions among supporters of different political parties.

In her remarks, KASEPAV president Fyness Mtemwende acknowledged that maintaining peace and order essential for security, social harmony, economic stability as well as achieving social progress in the society.

Mtemwende said it is against this background that her committee agreed to collaborate with NICE in educating their supporters on the need to maintain peace and order during and after elections.

