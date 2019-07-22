Da’ T.R.U.T.H honours Major 1 with spirited performance at ECG Youth Conference

Multi-award winning US gospel rapper Da’ T.R.U.T.H dished out a spirited performance at Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church Youth Conference on Saturday in honour of the church’s leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the Major 1.

Da’ T.R.U.T.H performed at ECG’s Pretoria church after honouring an invitation from the church’s youth ministry.

In his words during the performance, Da’ T.R.U.T.H called on ECG youths to be steadfast in prayer and, most importantly, to pray for Major 1 and his wife so that God continue to use them in spreading the gospel.

ECG Youth Ministry International Cordinator Winnie Tshirangwana said it was great to have Da’ T.R.U.T.H at the conference and the youths, who he has influenced for years, had a chance to interact with him on a personal note.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :