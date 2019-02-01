Dan Lu’s storms Rock City

Courtesy of UMP in partnership with a new Lilongwe based promotional outfit, Chitoliro Ventures, the stage master Dan Lu is this weekend slated to perform at his double pre–party at Rock City in Lilongwe.

According to Rock City Manager Louis Jana, the show is a way of offering premium live music entertainment to Lilongwe music lovers.

“The show will in a way of engage our customers and music lovers to get involved in uplifting Malawian music industry, Rock City is a platform that was established to support that purpose,” Jana explains.

In his remarks, Dan Lu disclosed stepping aside a bit from political performances to entertain fans who don’t have a political affiliation.

“I am a person before an artist. I also have political preferences. But, that is another office and this is also another office all together. Those who want to listen to my political songs should come to political rallies,” Dan Lu advised.

He has since promised fireworks, saying he is fired up to start the new year with a memorable performance.

Dan Lu further promised to perform his recently released single “Hustle Hustle” which is current buzzing on local radio stations.

“This is also my first performance at the newly opened Rock City. I am excited and I can’t wait for this showdown,” he said.

Located at Corporate Mall off Chilambula road, Rock City is a new live music venue which has taken Lilongwe by storm in just over a month.

So far, Rock City has hosted urban music heavy weightsincluding Piksy and Lulu as well as legendary guitarist Erik Paliani.

Dan Lu is a stage master with a long list of timeless hits and this promises to be another night at Rock City

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :