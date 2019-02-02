Refugees population hits 39 000 at Dzaleka: Minister Dausi says ‘situation under control’

The Dzaleka Refugee Camp is at the verge of bursting point following reports that it is now sheltering over 25 000 additional people despite the fact that it is meant for 1 400, a development management has described as alarming.

Nyasa Times has learnt that the present population at the camp is now at 39 000.

The camp’s manager, Patricia Sinoya, said the situation is making the handling of the pressing population difficult.

According to Sinoya, there are a number of challenges at the facility including issues of accomodation.

“Government must quickly intervene and always be conscious of the happenings at the camp in the their programmes,” said Sinoya.

Sinoya said the camp, which was established in 1994, harbours people from Buruni, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“The majority of them are Congolese with a population of 24 000,” said Sinoya.

She added that the influx of refugees getting into the country is alarming saying last December alone, 150 asylum seekers were added to the facility.

But Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi while agreeing with Sinoya said the “situation was under control.”

He said: “Every problem has a solution. Government will look into the issues and address them.”

Dzaleka Refugee Camp, which sits on a 201 hectare piece of land, was a political prison before it was turned into its current use.

