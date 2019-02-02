Tuntufye Radio launches ‘Nase Tingakwaniska’ to support women ahead of 2019 polls

Tuntufye Radio FM, a communications arm of the Catholic Diocese of Karonga, has announced the launch of a programme whose sole aim is to bring aspiring women candidates on air where they can share their campaign manifestos with the electorate ahead of the May 21 tripartite elections.

The programme, dubbed ‘Nase Tingakwaniska’ (meaning ‘We, too, can), will be broadcast every Saturday afternoon.

One of the radio’s team leaders, Moses Kamanga, said the whole idea is to provide women with a viable audience that can enable them to reach out to the masses.

“Most of the time, women are disadvantaged; and, we thought of propping up this idea. We hope in one way or another, we will achieve our goal,” said Kamanga.

According to him, the programme is free of charge and all aspirants from all parties are welcome to the air space.

“But, of course, we will not be responsible for travel costs, meals and accomodation. The aspirants will have to take care of those,” he said.

Tuntufye Radio’s annoucement comes barely a week after another of the country’s private broadcasting stations—Zodiak—announced a slash of fifty percent for all women aspirants wishing to advertise with them.

According to Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) managing director, Gospel Kazako, the move is to “support women.”

Malawi goes to its second tripartite polls in May, and out of the 20 presidential hopefuls who have collected nomination forms, only three are females.

Tuntufye Radio has a transmission frequency that covers the districts of Karonga, Chitipa, Rumphi and some parts of Mzimba—specifically Mzuzu City.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :