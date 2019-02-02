DPP says not fazed by opposition ‘combination of nuisance’

Government and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said rubbished the announcement by nine opposition political parties that they have agree to form an electoral alliance in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, saying the DPP are not threatened by what they call “combination of nuisance.”

The alliance involves recent-past governing People’s Party (PP), newly registered UTM Party, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and six others under the banner of Tikonze People’s Movement.

The parties have said they will unveil their joint presidential candidate on a Monday and a running mate.

But Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Henry Mussa told Nyasa Times that there is no incredible bright spark that the opposition alliance d is holding that will draw voters away from the DPP.

“DPP will contest elections against anyone and are confident we will succeed,” Mussa said.

Mussa said the majority of the opposition leaders in the alliance – if not all – have “failed to live up to Malawians expectations and aspirations of social and economic development to alleviate povert.”

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi also trashed the opposition alliance, saying its been formed out of “political mala fide intent.”

He said: “I don’t think we are too worried about what the prospects of opposition alliance will do to our voter base.”

Dausi said President Peter Mutharika has a robust campaign as well as infrastructural development which puts him at an advantage than his political opponents.

“The President has achieved tremendous development in health, education and there is stability of the kwacha. This has resulted in donor confidence,” said Dausi.

The country’s incumbent Vice-President Saulos Chilima said His UTM Party is forming an alliance with other parties to enhance chances of winning the elections.

He told a news conference in Lilongwe: “It is important to join forces and form a formidable force in order to ensure that victory is on our side. You can be assured that we have engaged other parties on this matter. But we will confirm whether we have partners in a matter of days.”

The Institute of Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) in its report on the political environment in Malawi in the run-up to the 2019 elections said Mutharika is likely to win the May 21 presidential elections,

A new country report for Malawi released by London-based Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has also suggested Mutharika may win.

The DPP brags the victory will be “landslide” for a Mutharika.

