More details in K53bn ‘Uniform-gate’: PAC notes necktie costs K50 000, trousers K127 000

Despite businessman Abdul Karim Batawara obtaining a suppression order from the court against Nation newspaper from reporting details of the controversial K53 billion Immigration uniforms supply deal, more details are emerging of exorbitant prices for items inside the ‘uniform-gate’ scandal.

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Alekeni Menyani said they had expected to quiz top government officials to explain queries relating to the deal with documents in their possession showing such as a necktie for an Immigration officer pegged at about K49 280 and in some cases gloves quoted at K67 500.

He said Karim’s two firms Africa Commercial Agency and Reliance Trading Company were charging Immigration Department a single uniform shirt for at about K60 000 and in some cases a belt quoted at K100 000.

The suppliers in 2012 and the Immigration Department entered into a K9 billion contract to supply uniforms and other accessories. However, delivery only started five years after the deal was signed.

Menyani said the deal shows the suppliers were charging government cane sticks K142 500, ladies trousers for Immigration officers at K127 500 and woolen socks K19 750.

Other items noted to be subject of profiteering included Trevor’s at K35 810, reflective cones at K149 250 and lockers at K17 752 800.

Menyani said his committee is interested to enquire how government would have committed itself to such a K53.9 billion contract.

Recently, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) wrote President Peter Mutharika to intervene in the matter.

Leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera also condemned the dubious deal and demanded thorough investigations for possible fraud.

During his news conference in Lilongwe on Wednesday, estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima also rapped on the controversial K53.9 billion claim.

