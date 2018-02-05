Dausi apologises for MCP’s chequered past: ‘I will reveal a lot in 2019 campaign’

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi, who is also government spokesperson, on Sunday disclosed that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will use the 1992 Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) violent recorded clips in order to destroy its image in the next year’s elections.

Dausi made the remarks during DPP political rally held at Nchalo in Chikwawa district which was addressed by President Peter Mutharika.

He said his ministry and the ruling party have a number of MCP’s violent recorded clips in 1992 that will be aired during the campaign period in 2019.

Dausi, ironically a former MCP member who rose up to the position of vice president, started his remarks at the rally by asking for forgiveness from Malawians especially for working with MCP.

The Minister said he has a number of evil things to reveal against the oldest party.

“First of all let me confess here that I was with MCP and I know everything they do and they have done,” said Dausi.

He added: “For those who were young or not born during the one party system, please don’t vote for MCP. I shall reveal evil things about the party soon and will air the 1992 violent recorded clips during campaign period in order to deal with it.”

According to Dausi, the current wrangles in MCP is part of the manifestation of the party’s chequered history/

Dausi, who was among the members of the notorious paramilitary wing Malawi Young Pioneer and received his retirement benefits last month, said Malawians should not be deceived that the coming in of Dr Lazarus Chakwera as new leader has changed MCP.

“Don’t be deceived that MCP has changed because of Chakwera who was a pastor. This party is not changed and it will not. If it is changed, why firing its vice President, Secretary General and Spokesperson among others without valid reasons. How many will Chakwera fire if he can take government? What kind of man of God who does not want to be faulted?” wondered Dausi.

He was referring for MCP’s suspension of first-vice president Richard Msowoya together with party secretary general Gustav Kaliwo and three other executive members who have since gone to court for a relief after obtaining an injunction stopping the main opposition party from implementing the decision of the national executive committee (NEC).

