Dausi cautions MCP’s Gumba Banda over demeaning adjectives against DPP

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholous Dausi cautioned opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP for Mchinji South West Deus Gumba Banda against during derogatory terms to describe government’s performance when contributing to debates.

Dausi said the “adjectives” used by Gumba Banda could no enrich the debate in the House.

Gumba Banda accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government of being “clueless” and that his MCP will form an administration that will not tolerate mediocrity.

“I wanted to say that such statements as mediocrity in the context that it has been put, I think it is so demeaning and it may not enrich the debate as he has done. It is actually an insult,” Dausi said standing on a point of order.

Gumba Banda also told the House: “Obviously, this administration has been sleeping on its job for the past four years only to work up now. It unfortunately realises that it does not have enough time to May 2019 and hence it is in a panic mode.”

Second Deputy Speaker, Dr Clement Chiwaya ruled that each and everyone in this House have their own opinion.

“Certain words may be used as he rightly said in certain contexts because, a word on its own cannot be unparliamentary but, if it is put in a certain context, it will render the whole thing unparliamentary.

“My request is, therefore, that when we are debating, we should use words that foster the understanding of a debate rather than bringing divisions.”

Chiwaya rejected to have another point of order on the matter.

