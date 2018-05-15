Let’s honour our presidents while they are alive advises MP Kaliati

Mulanje Pasani member of the Parliament Angie Kaliati has said it is better that great leaders such as President Peter Mutharika are recognised and given their dues respect while alive.

Kaliati said in Parliament that it is not right for members to accuse Mutharika that he has “miserably failed” to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians.

He said Mutharika delivers his manifesto but no leader can fulfil everything promised to the electorate.

“Everybody in this House made promises to the electorate in his or her manifesto before we joined this House. I want to know how many of us have delivered everything that we promised our constituents,” said Kaliati, adding “are we not the same people who want more time in order to deliver the promises in our manifestos? We always forget that when we are pointing a finger at someone, the rest of the fingers point at us. “

Kaliati said coming up with a manifesto does not mean one can deliver within a very short period of time.

“Even the first President of our country, the late Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, may his soul rest in peace, had his own manifesto. He managed to deliver what he could but he left some gaps. This is why we are here in this august House today,” he said.

Kaliati the said Presidents who are delivering like Mutharika should be honoured while they are alive other than posthumously.

“Malawians have a tendency of praising a leader when he is dead. I suggest that this must stop. Time has come that we should start recognising the President’s achievements while he is still alive,” he said.

Kaliati said “it is very shameful” that some people do not know, up to now, what is happening in the country in terms of development infrastructure

