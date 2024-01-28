Dausi declares Chakwera as the only president who can develop Malawi

Beleagured political stalwart, outspoken Mwanza Central Member of Parliament Nicholas Dausi has said only the incumbent Malawi Presiden,t Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has the political muscle and capacity to develop Malawi to acceptable levels.

Dausi, who was expelled from embattled Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) last September for allegedly aligning himself with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) emptied his chest on Friday in Mwanza District, where President Chakwera was undertaking a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction works of Mwanza Stadium.

Dausi, who with his comic deameanor repeatedly sent the audience into ceaseless stitches because of his hilarious humour, started his speech by saying: “pano nde pali fans (there is a mammoth crowd here).”

He continued: “His Excellency the State President, you are the second President after the late Hastings Kamuzu Banda to develop Mwanza and Malawi as a whole.”

He recalled that Mwanza was established as a fully-fledged district in 1972 by Kamuzu Banda and that on April 16, 1981, Kamuzu also went further to construct a hospital in Mwanza.

“Since then, you are the second President in Malawi to develop this district after Kamuzu,” he said.

He said since the demise of Kamuzu, it has taken the leadership of President Chakwera to bring a myriad of development projects in Mwanza District, including the construction of modern police houses, new secondary school blocks at Mwanza secondary school, new bus depot, and a stadium.

However Dausi used President Chakwera’s event as an opportunity to call the ousted DPP who were ejected from the corridors in 2020 for plotting against his political downfall.

The veteran politician stressed that he follows what his constituents dictate to him when it comes to developing his constituency.

On this one, the former DPP mouthpiece said “akhale nayo” and by implication, many have deducted that he is done with DPP.

Dausi left MCP in July 7,2007.

The Democratic Progressive Party DPP had had expelled Nicholas Dausi on August 3rd, 2023. According to the sacking letter Nyasa Times has in possession, Dausi had been expelled from the party with immediate effect. His extermination from the former ruling party follows a recommendation from the disciplinary committee and a division by the central executive committee of the DPP. Dausi was found guilty of three misconducts contrary to the DPP constitution. The DPP in a letter of expulsion, which was signed by the party’s publicist, Shadric Namalomba, thus declared that Dausi ceases to be the party’s Member of Parliament and it’s Publicity Secretary. DPP Mwanza West parliamentarian Joyce Chitsulo shocked the masses when she publicly asked the ruling MCP to take back Dausi into its fold because her party DPP is treating him as a child. She said: “Chitsilu chiri chonse chiri ndi mwini (Every idiot has those that loves him or her.) For us, honourable Dausi is our legend and we treasure him here in Mwanza and we do not appreciate it when the DPP treats him like a child. “Please MCP take him, after all he is your own. People here do not eat politics, people want development and we will support the leader who has a heart for the people of Mwanza and the country at large, therefore we will support President Chakwera.”

