Dausi demands internal democracy in DPP as Nankhumwa meets local leadership in Mwanza, Neno

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) owes its expansion and success to its strong grassroots structures whose members have remained loyal since its establishment in 2005, Vice President for Southern Region and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said.

Nankhumwa told reporters after separately meeting district and constituency committee members in Mwanza and Neno on Friday, October 30, 2020 that he interacted with the grassroots leadership to primarily express the party’s deepest gratitude to them for continuing to donate their time, resources and talent in ensuring that the party remains strong.

“You may recall that Malawians went to polls on June 23, 2020 to elect a President. Although our candidate, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika lost, he amassed an enviable 1.7 million votes against 2.6 million for the Tonse Alliance candidate. Tonse Alliance was a combination of nine political parties and quick arithmetic tells us that had everyone stood alone, our candidate could have won with a landslide.

“So, my coming here was to say thank you for mobilizing the people of Mwanza and Neno to vote for Mutharika,” he told the leaders.

Nankhumwa encouraged the local party leadership that despite losing government, they ought to remain solidly behind the party and its leadership to ensure that the DPP returns to power at the next elections.

“I know that losing government is painful; most members do not believe it really happened. However, I wish to encourage all of you to come off their denial and put the June 23 defeat behind us,” said the youthful politician who is also Mulanje central parliamentarian.

Nankhumwa then arrayed social media gossip that he was contemplating quitting DPP to join either MCP or UTM or form his own political party, saying he is the son of DPP and that he shall die a DPP member.

“I was there when (late) President Bingu wa Mutharika formed the DPP in 2005. I have never for once thought of leaving this party,” he said.

He said that the gossip is a creation of a few misguided individuals within the high echelons of the party who hold leadership ambitions but fear him as a strong competitor.

Nankhumwa decried mudslinging, laying emphasis on unity of purpose among all leaders, saying there is strength in unity.

“Indeed, the party is passing through turbulence pertaining to leadership succession but that shall pass and we must not allow it to distract us from our work from spreading the gospel according to the DPP,” Nankhumwa said.

Former Homeland Security Minister and MP for Mwanza central Nicholas Harry Dausi hailed efforts by Nankhumwa to revitalize grassroots party structures in the Southern Region following the June 23 political debacle.

Dausi echoed Nankhumwa’s call for unity among DPP members. He also demanded internal democracy in the DPP, saying crucial decisions should be made by the highest decision-making structure, the national convention, and not a few individuals.

The party’s Central Committee recently removed Dausi from the position of Publicity Secretary and replaced him with Brown Mpinganjira.

While insisting to reporters that he remains the legitimate Publicist, Dausi refused to comment further on the committee’s decision, saying “time to comprehensively comment on the matter shall come”.

Nankhumwa took time off his political itinerary to briefly attended the funeral service for the late wife to Group Village Headman Zalewa.

