Dausi grateful to God on ‘short break’ of persons with albinism abductions

Homeland security minister, Nicholas Dausi, has admitted that he cannot clearly explain the “magic” behind the “short break” in the abductions and killlings of persons with albinism in the past few weeks and has quickly attributed the “positive development” to God.

In a special interview on ZBS’ Tiuzeni Zoona, where he was invited in his capacity as minister and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson and which Nyasa Times monitored, Dausi took seconds to respond to the question host, Daniel Mababa, asked on how his ministry had achieved the feat in the past weeks.

“Ehe, I cannot explain. But we must be grateful to God,” said Dausi, sounding pensive.

Malawi woke up in 2019 with shock following the gruesome murder of a 59-year old in Nkhata Bay who was butchered in presence of his 9 year old son.

At least four similar cases and attempted kidnaps have been registered.

But Dausi was speechless, insisting it was doing miracles.

“We should keep thanking God. Because these are our brothers and sisters, and we must treat them as such. So, if these killings and abductions are stopping, we must be thankful and grateful to God. Especially during this paschal tide, that Jesus Chrisr is risen, we must thank God for this intervention,” said Dausi, a staunch catholic.

He added: “We thank all government stakeholders for their selfless and continous efforts in helping tame the vice including the media, the CSOs and the international community.”

On promotions of about 7 000 police officers, the minister ruled out the notion that it was a political gimmick ahead of the May 21 polls, saying it is normal for people to get promoted.

“The police has been there, is there and it will be there. I am surprised that you are mixing government business with DPP affairs. DPP does not promote civil servants. Never,” said Dausi.

On fears that some police officers are worried they might not get their new earnings beginning this monthend, Dausi laughed it off.

“Do you speak for the police? I am the minister responsible. They should be open and ask me. My address in Private Bag 301, Lilongwe,” challenged Dausi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :