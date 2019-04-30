Ex-Poly lecturer Aipira authors book that critiques Malawi presidency from 1964

Former lecturer of the University of Malawi, Okomaatani Aipira, has dropped his debut in the Malawi book industry with a seemingly an analytical piece that chronicles the country’s presidency from 1964.

Aipira, who taught at The Polytechnic for 35 years before he joined frontline politics by serving as Mangochi West legislator, discusses the country’s status quo from the presidential spectrum.

The book: ‘Malawi Presidents from 1964 to 2014’, analyses the presidential tenures of Kamuzu Banda, Bakili Muluzi, Bingu wa Mutharika and Joyce Banda.

In 400 pages Aipira, among others, critiques how some presidential decisions were made during particular instances and why.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch in the capital Lilongwe, Aipira said the book was borne out of his desire to share his observations and experiences with others.

“Written works transend generations and become a source of reference whenever people’s lives are undergoing transformation, a situation that calls for hindsight,” said Aipira.

Among others, one of the highlights in the book is where the author describes Kamuzu Banda as a man who loved to link and make decisions based on historical background.

The book is currently available in all Montfort Media Bookshops across the country.

