Joe Gwaladi beckons Chanco after a striking performance

After dishing out the best performance at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College in the eastern city of Zomba during Social weekend, local music ace Joe Gwaladi has requested the Students Union to consider inviting him in various future events saying he wants a long term relationship with Chanco students.

Despite being his first performance at the College, Gwaladi conquered the stage with passion and energy forcing students to give him a length standing ovation. He performed four songs in succession that forced many students to jump into the dancing flow to dance with him.

Wearing his Gucci labeled pants Gwaladi was a marvel to watch and his exquisite dancing antics were worthy spending the whole night with only him performing.

Among the songs that made him named artist of the occasion are Tumbocid, Ndangotchuka ulele, zangondipatsa Minyama and Gwaladi ndiwoyimba kuyambira kale.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times after his performance on Saturday night Gwaladi said he was delighted to get the massive support from Chilunga intelligentsia.

“I was shocked to see many students dancing to my tunes, I was afraid in the first place because I heard that Chancellor college students are unpredictable in terms of music selection, but I am happy, I managed to entertain them”, He said

One of the final year students Joakim Nthala said he was impressed with Gwaladi’s performance saying he is a marvel to watch and that he made the event unforgettable.

“Joe Gwaladi is an exciting artist, he is a star in his world, i like his sense of humor, honestly, i did not regret attending the show.

Among others Malceba, Fredokiss, Theba Staks, Charisma and Clovix also gave out best performances.

Chanco intercom Director Chawanangwa Malanga said the event was massive and people had fun.

“As Entercom, we are so excited that the event was massive, people came in large numbers and we thank them for being disciplined something that yielded a successful event.

Dubbed 8/8 Social weekend, the event was organized as a way of relaxing from the rigors of academic life and also to bid farewell to the final year students. Among other activities before the show there was a parade for final year Students and also Costume party where different students dressed in different attires of their choice.

