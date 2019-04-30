Admarc staff down tools, demand salary increase and pension remittance

April 30, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

State produce trader, Admarc staff have gone on strike starting Tuesday, demanding pay hike and to force the State company remit pension money to pension fund.

Admarc workers on strike

The Admarc staff members have closed all gates leading to the depots.

Rodrick Makanani, chairman of Admarc Workers Union in Ntcheu and Balaka said the talks over the issues started way back in March 2018.

“We wrote management again on April 16, reminding them of our demands but they have not responded, this is why we thought of taking the industrial action,” said Makanani.

In Mzuzu, the situation was the same.

The workers say Admarc has been deducting pension money from the workers but was not remitting them to pension fund, making it impossible for those who retire to access their pension money.

“At one point, a cabinet minister told us that the government has remitted K1.2 billion to our pension fund but we have just discovered that this was a blue lie,” said Makanani.

Makanani said the workers would go back to work after the government addresses the issues raised.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
CentralPresident Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Central
Guest
Central

ADMARC ndi ng’ombe ya mkaka imene imakamidwa ndi DPP…………………….! Akupatseni ndalama za chipani a dpp omweo ndithudi……………………! Apo biiiiiiiiiiiiii musowe musatinyanse mupite kwa ambuya anu omweooooooooooo!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

Admarc idasanduka ya munthu. Mpaka intern kukhala head of department.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago

More From web