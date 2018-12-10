Dausi rubbishes Malawi VP assassination claims, says ‘Chilima overrates himself too much’

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has rubbished the assassination claims on the estranged State Vice President Saulos Chilima, saying such strong allegations require evidence.

Dausi: Lies and conjectures

Chilima claims the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led governmentis trying to eliminate him as he prepares to challenge President PeterMutharika in the May 21 2019 presidential race.

He told a political rally in Mwanza on Friday that he has information about the plot that he and other top leader of the UTM Party were potential targets of an assassination plot, saying the regime thugs are trailing him to execute their assassination bid.

Chilima leads UTM party which was formed after he ditched DPP in June.

But Dausi, who is also spokesperson of the DPP, dismissed the allegations as hallucinations.

“These are lies and conjectures,” he said.

The minister said Chilima wants to “score cheap political points.”

Dausi said Chilima has State security round-the-clock and wondered if the Vice-President dies not believe in his own security detail.

“The problem with him is that he overrates himself. Chilima thinks he is the most important politician in Malawi. By making these wild allegations, he just wants to score cheap political points,” said Dausi.

But Chilima told the UTM rally in Mwanza which beamed live on television stations, Times TV and Zodiak that he has names of those plotting to kill him.

He said some of the alleged assassins are from Malawi, and some are from South Africa.

“I have intelligence that there is a plot to kill me through poisoning me, staging a road accident or by shooting me with a gun.

“After failing miserably to stop the registration of UTM and stopping us from conducting rallies, you are now resorting to killing people,” said Chilima.

Chilima claimed one of the assassins is from Mwanza and that he had met one of them assassins at Tsangano Turn Off trading centre but he escaped through the crowds upon locking eyes with him.

The Vice-President said he has shared the names of the hired assassins with his close associates.

