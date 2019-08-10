Dausi says DPP official living in fear: Denies causing violence during demos

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has reacted to comments by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) accusing the ruling party of causing violence in the country during demonstrations.

This was said on Friday during a news conference held at DPP’s Headquarters in Area 4 in Lilongwe.

Since the Tripartite elections on May 21 2019, there has been protests coupled with violence across the country which includes looting of properties, arson, beatings among others.

Publicity Secretary for DPP who is also the Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi expressed his utmost dismay over comments by MCP saying the national violence is being spearheaded by DPP.

“The accusations are based on unfounded and unsubstantial evidence. MCP should stop making DDP look bad in the eyes of Malawians but rather start taking responsibility because they are part of demonstrations organizers,” he said.

Dausi added that DPP is among groups that have been heavily affected by the violence hence, it does not make sense to say they are the perpetrators.

“DPP top brass have been living in fear since the elections especially in the central region. Some have been beaten and their property destroyed as a result, no DPP official feels safe.” The Publicity Secretary said.

He urged MCP and everyone else to avoid adding fuel to an already volatile environment which can cause more disturbances to the nation.

The Secretary General for DPP, Grizeder Jeffrey pointed out that DPP is a peace loving party;therefore cadets are not responsible for the said wrong doings.

“As an overseer for cadets, I was instructed by the President, Prof. Peter Mutharika to advice all DPP members to keep calm and avoid causing violence,” she said.

Jeffrey added that as a ruling party, DPP is focused on improving the party and the nation as a whole so it does not have time to mastermind violence.

