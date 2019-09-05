Dausi says protests to blame for people loss of trust with Malawi police

Homeland Security minister Nicholas Dausi has blamed the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned anti-Jane Ansah protests for people’s erosion of trust with the police.

Dausi said this on Thursday in Mzuzu as he toured some establishments in his ministry.

The minister said the protests were unnecessary and only caused huge misery to Malawians as the demonstrations turned violent in some instances.

“We are pleading with HRDC to stop these protests. Imagine, people diverted from the protests to torch police units. What is their aim?” he said.

Dausi said the protesters targeted innocent unsuspecting police officers who were either beaten up or their houses damaged.

The Malawi Defence Force soldiers took over from the police in providing security during the protests.

“We appeal to leaders, whether it is HRDC or our colleagues in the opposition, to preach peace. Malawi is a poor country but we are known for peace, order and stability as the Warm Heart of Africa,” Dausi said.

Touring Mzuzu prison, officers told the minister that they needed work allowance for working in risky conditions.

The prison warders say they risk getting TB.

