Dausi says protests to blame for people loss of trust with Malawi police
Homeland Security minister Nicholas Dausi has blamed the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned anti-Jane Ansah protests for people’s erosion of trust with the police.
Dausi said this on Thursday in Mzuzu as he toured some establishments in his ministry.
The minister said the protests were unnecessary and only caused huge misery to Malawians as the demonstrations turned violent in some instances.
“We are pleading with HRDC to stop these protests. Imagine, people diverted from the protests to torch police units. What is their aim?” he said.
Dausi said the protesters targeted innocent unsuspecting police officers who were either beaten up or their houses damaged.
The Malawi Defence Force soldiers took over from the police in providing security during the protests.
“We appeal to leaders, whether it is HRDC or our colleagues in the opposition, to preach peace. Malawi is a poor country but we are known for peace, order and stability as the Warm Heart of Africa,” Dausi said.
Touring Mzuzu prison, officers told the minister that they needed work allowance for working in risky conditions.
The prison warders say they risk getting TB.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
People lost trust in police long time ago, when I see a police officer, I see a thief in uniform, I see a savage, I see a crook. These people use their positions to abuse and still from people. When people torched oppositions cars in Mangochi, what did they do. What have they done to investigate the death a student: Robert,? What have they done about Issa?
Stupid Dausi and your mchacha the DPP cadets, you are the one to blame because you take these useless officers as your garden boys. Instead you of protecting and or guiding people they are told to stand for those who are against the constitution, this is the weakiest police in Africa under your watch, foolish!
IDIOT DAUSI WE NO LONGER TRUST THE POLICE NOWADAYS BKOZ OF INCAPABILITY TO HANDLE THE JOB PROFESSIONALLY, IWE UKADABWA DAUSI, MESA YU ARE THE ONE WHO IS MANUPULATING THE POLICE STOP TALKING NONSENSE
Nothing good can come out from Dausi’s mouth.He is an evil man and pretends to be smart and good when talking.What peace is he talking about here while is the master minder of all these torching we have witnessed for the past few weeks.
It is good that Dausi has realized that people have lost trust in MPS. The reason is very simply, it is how MPS is being abused by DPP. They only protect the interests of DPP, leaving everybody out, working like like or alongside cadets, hence the loss of trust and it will be very difficult to rebuild MPS for what it was established, in short it has become irrelevant