Mozambican gets 7 years Malawi prison sentence for human trafficking

A court in Phalombe has sentenced a Mozambican national to seven and half years imprisonment with hard labour for human trafficking.

This was after police prosecutor Philmon Banda told the First Grade Magistrate that Jafali Siriya took two boys to Mozambique to work in farms.

The prosecutor said the boys were promised a bicycle each upon completion of their farming contract.

Magistrate Damson Banda slapped the 54-year-old human trafficker with a seven and half years jail term.

He said the sentence was in line with the severity of the offence as well as was meant to send a stern warning to other would be offenders.

Siriya hails from Murumbu in Mozambique.

