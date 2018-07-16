Dausi ‘testifies’ MCP was cruel party: ‘I was in it, I know what am talking about’

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesman Nicholas Dausi has backed party leaders in the north for saying that opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will not penetrate the region because people have not forgotten the atrocities they suffered during its one-party rule is true because he is a former MCP top officials and knows its bad record.
Dausi, who is also Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi, was speaking during a rally President Peter Mutharika held on Saturday at Mpherembe Community Day Secondary School ground in Mzimba District.
Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira said people in the region had not forgotten how they were sidelined by the MCP regime.
“People you are seeing here have not forgotten that MCP called this region dead North. They have not also forgotten that most intelligent and charismatic leaders from the region were assassinated by the former regime,” he said without naming the dead.
“What we need here is tangible development that we are already witnessing; and we want this to continue under the DPP and under the leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika,” Ngwira added.
The party’s regional governor, Kenneth Sanga said in the forthcoming tripartite elections, the party will scoop all the 11 parliamentary seats in Mzimba District.
“People will vote for you because of the various development projects your government has implemented here in the north,” he said.
Taking his turn, DPPs treasurer general (TG) Jappie Mhango said DPP has proved that it is a party for all regions as evidenced by crucial positions given to northerners in both party and government.
“I am a good example. I am the newly elected TG for the party besides being a government minister; there are many other northerners in crucial positions,” Mhango said.
In his remarks, Dausi a former MCP vice president before he ditched the party, concurred with Mhango saying during the MCP regime, there were some key positions that were not given to a northerner such as the Ministry of Finance.
“For instance, the Ministry of Works is a big ministry that was never given to a northerner. It was mostly a portfolio for the President but, today, you have given it to Jappie from the North.
“I was in MCP and I know the history of the MCP better; nobody should cheat you,” Dausi said.
In her remarks, DPP’s secretary general Griezedar Jeffrey said the history should be told to the youth so that they know where the country is coming from.
“Parents have a responsibility to tell their children the history of this country,” she said.
However, since Lazarus Chakwera became president of the MCP, he has insisted that it is a changed party with new policies in line with the current democratic era.
Malawi will go to polls in May 2019 to elect president, MPs and ward councilors.
During the 2014 tripartite elections that ushered Mutharika into office, the DPP won more parliamentary seats than the MCP in the northern region.
President Mutharika, who seeks another term of office on DPP ticket, urged eligible people to register with Malawi Electoral Commission to enable them vote in the polls.
“I will stand again and I will win the elections. Go and register for you to vote in the forthcoming elections,” he said.
Mutharika has been in the north since last week to fulfill a number of government engagements. Among others, he officially opened newly rehabilitated Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road.
He also presided over the ground-breaking ceremony of Rumphi-Nyika-Nthalire-Chitipa Road at Bolero in Rumphi District.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Very good Dausi, keep on causing damage to your APM because its the same cruelty you Dausi and team are administering to Malawians today.
DPP outttttt!!!!
So Dausi, you were there doing the dutty work, and O see now you have taken the dutty work to DPP. Remember 20 July 2011. Remember what DPP did at Parliament. Is that MCP? I remind you of the K145 million corruption, Is that MCP? I remind you of the cabinet ministers whose files are gathering dust at ACB, is that MCP? K236 billion fraud under DDP. Are you still there?
Mr Dausi can you mention only one person mu MCP amene alipo leroli amene ankapanga nawo nkhanzazo please. Its good you mentioned you were one of the perpetrators and you are in DPP. No wonder you have taught the Cadets to keep torturing people. Ku MCP we are talking of over 25yearsnow no any nkhanza to anybody because omwe ankapanga nkhanzawo ndinu munalowa zipani zinazi
Honourable daisy, you should hang your head in shame. I would take it that you are confessing to your sins and therefore should be prosecuted and jailed for causing so much harm to innocent Malawians who are now dead or lost their dignity. )Un) Honourable Dausi, you don’t deserve a sit in politics.
Then hand yourself to the Police since you were there killing malawians and self confessed criminal.MCP all criminals are hiding in DPP ,running away court cases which on their neck?.Modern MCP has no criminals ,MCP is now clean from hardcores criminals like you.Then you killed Chasowa,Njauju,and many more others.Mwaotcha chuma cha anthu ambirimbiri,kuwamenya kuipa kwanu ndani sakuziwa.Your days are numbered then you will be answerable soon.
There were key Ministers in the North 1. Chimwemwe Hara, was even governor of reserve bank, 2. Nthablazale Nyirenda, 3. Bazaar Nyirenda, Malani Lungu, Reginoal minister and Speaker, Benard Mtawili, Speaker, Rodwell Munyeyembe Speaker, Funjo Mwanjasi Mwakikunga, Robson Watayachanga Chirwa, and many more influential people from the north served in Dr Banda government. So you are wasting time to talk about MCP of yesterday, in 2019 people like me will vote based on what I have witnessed in the past four years, that is what will determine the out come of the election in 2019.
Honourable Dausi, if you truly understand MCP atrocities during their reign in which you were part of, then why can you not influence your fellow DPP leaders to treat Malawians differently. People are suffering under your DPP most of who are dig of hunger and poverty; what more atrocity is there on this earth than killing your own people? Honourable Dausi, God has give you another chance but obviously you are squandering it instead of doing the right thing to apologise and repent. At some point you’ll face your maker and you definitely have to answer very difficult questions. The… Read more »
MUKUNENA MCP YAKALE BWANA DAUSI INUYONSO NDIGULO LOMWELO SIMUNASINTHE ZIKUWONEKERATU. IFE TIVOTELABE MCP SIMUNGATINAMIZE BWANA DAUSI CHANGE IS COMING . ZIMENE MWADYAZO ZAKWANA
While Kamuzu preached Unity the Mutharika’s have been in the forefront spearheading Tribal groups just to have a Political Base.We all remember Bingu’s Mzuzu Corner remarks,Peter’s Chimunthu Banda is a Northerner remarks.The 20 July killings.Why not address the Issue that most northerners don’t like:Quota System ?
KKKKKKKK My Malawi. This stupid politicians take advantage of peoples illiteracy. How can this stupid Dausi who was one of the best people of Kamuzu tell us this nonsense. He was among those who were the killers. This should not come from you Dausi. You have blood in your hands too. Let others say it not you mxiiiiiiiiiiii