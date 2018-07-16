Joyce Mvula scoops two awards at Manchester Thunders:  Malawi star is Player of the Year, also win most imporved award

July 16, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi national netball team towering shooter, Joyce Mvula, has been named Manchester Thunder’s Players’ Player of the Year and she has also taken the  Most Improved Player award.

Joyce Mvula: Scoops two awards

Joyce Mvula has been most improved player

Malawian shooter Joyce Mvula brilliance in Manchester Thunders

Mvula, who joined Manchester Thunders from Blue Eagles Sisters, scooped two wards  on Saturday for her  consistency in the just-ended season of fluctuating fortunes for English Vitality netball league outfit.

She won hearts of the club  for producing a run of outstanding performances in the league campaign  in which Thunder finished third behind champions Wasps Netball and Loughborough Lightning.

Mvula said it is “very humbling” to scoop two award

Since joing Manchester Thunders, Malawian shooter  who has completed her second season,  has become a key figure in the club.

She said the two awards will inspire her to “work harder” and  continue her robust style to do better for the team in future tournaments.

Mvula, who is now perfectly suited to the international game, dedicated the award to her family members and  Malawi Queens teammates.

Netball Association of Malawi General Secretary, Carol Bapu, said  they expect Mvula’s achievement to add value to the  Queens.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes