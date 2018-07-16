Hard to reach areas need to be prioritized in voter registration civic education -NICE

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust in Nsanje has started engaging the communities in hard to reach areas in the district that are eligible to vote in the fourth coming tripartite elections to get prepared for voter registration which will start in October.

NICE District Civic Education Officer, Kondwani Malunga Sunday during one of the voter registration civic education exercise which took place at Nsilanga in the area of Traditional Authority(TA) Malemia said NICE would want to ensure that everyone get registered when registration process starts in the district hence the initiative.

He said people in hard to reach areas have been getting different information hence failing to make informed decisions on how best they could contribute to the national development.

“As the district will have the opportunity to register in preparation for the fourth coming tripartite election in October, NICE wants everyone to get the information on the importance of getting registered and participate in the electoral process.

“We do not want our people to fail to register because of lack of information. Most of the times, people in the hard to reach areas have been failing to get crucial messages or information because of the geographical location. Therefore as NICE, we felt very necessary to start with such places so that this time around should be the first to get the information and getting ready to register,” Malungaexolained.

During the voter civic education, people in the area had a rare opportunity of seeing their Member of Parliament, Dr Chindanti Malunga of United Transformational Movement (UTM) for vice president Saulos Chilima.

The Nsanje South West legislator advised the communities to be ready and get registered so that they have a chance to vote for their leaders come May 21, 20019.

“Let me ask you that when the registration exercise commerce in the district, let us be encouraged and get registered. If you fail to register, know that you will not have a chance to vote for the people you feel will develop your area,” he said.

One of the village heads, Jofilisi applauded NICE trust for the initiative to civic educate electorates on the importance to register for the 2019 elections.

He said most of the times their areas are hardly reached with the necessary messages as most of the stakeholders feel that their area is unreachable.

“We are very thankful to NICE public trust for coming with the information on how we are supposed to register during our phase. In fact, we hardly receive messages like these but NICE has seen the importance of prioritizing us with such information. We are very grateful,”Jofilisi said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :