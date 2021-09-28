DC Fred Movete given 72 hours to apologize for calling Rumphi a ‘miserable district’

A concerned citizen from Rumphi District has given the self-praising District Commissioner (DC) Fred Movete 72 hours to publicly apologize for describing Rumphi as a miserable district or face court action.

Movete has attracted the anger of well-meaning Malawians he described Rumphi a ‘miserable district’ and that he would be a “very happy person to be posted away” from it.

The DC was reacting to member of Parliament (MP) for Rumphi West Yona Adadawiza Mkandawire who had written the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Dr. Charles Kalemba, asking for his intervention over what he called ‘failure by the DC to produce expenditure reports’ for Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects.

Movete said he was “very disappointed to realize that we have an MP who doesn’t know the role of a ministry in the management of councils”.

“For your info the PSs give policy guidance and monitor standards; they will never help you in managing operations and your relationships with council management. I respect the office you hold but l don’t respect you as a person coz you are a disgrace to that public office and l don’t understand why people elected you in the first place

“I was not appointed in my position coz of my professional qualifications and experience and to serve in throughout Malawi and not specifically for Rumphi. If l am posted away from your miserable district l will be a very happy person. CDF is a very small portion of the council budget. If you want to manage it personally put it in writing so that l inform the National Local Government Finance Committee. For your own good, learn how to work with ADCs, Councilors and TAs otherwise you are playing a very slippery political game

“You are free to send this message to your masters and whoever can help you,” challenged the DC.

However, his remarks have not gone down with some Malawians, who have questioned the moral high ground of the DC for uttering such a statement.

One of the concerned citizens, using his Airtel line (we have concealed the number) has written Movete, demanding that he should offer public apology for making such an insensitive remark.

“Hi bwana. As a citizen from Rumphi, I have learnt with great concern on how you responded to MP Dadawiza’s concerns. If you have personal or official enmity, let it be between you two. Calling all of us in Rumphi miserable is very wrong and I personally condemn it,” reads part of the message sent to the DC.

It continues, “Rumphi is and has never been miserable. What indicators did you use to make that judgement? Why did you accept to work in such miserable district? Can you read NSO census reports on poverty levels in Malawi? What you have said is very unfortunate and unprofessional. In Tumbuka, mwanyela pa mbale bwana..I therefore ask you with whole dignity you deserve to apologise to me as concerned citizen and entire Rumphi community”

“Should you not apologise, I will take you to court to clarify what you meant by calling Rumphi miserable. Please do so within 72 hours or you will explain in court,” concludes the text.

Others are calling for the immediate transfer of the DC, describing him nepotistic and a threat to national unity.

Movete refused to comment on the matter, saying he is waiting for the right time to do so.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!