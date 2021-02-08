DD Sunshine seeking help to play in Cosafa women’s

Lilongwe-based DD Sunshine Women’s Football Club has to be supported financially, materially, technically and psychologically for it to realize its important dream of competing at this year’s Cosafa Women’s Champions League.

The club says it needs support from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and all well-wishers. DD Sunshine were the champions of Presidential Initiative on Sports (PIS) in women’s football and champions of the Central Region Women’s Football League as well.

The team has been heavily relying on financial support from China based Tabitha Chawinga for almost five years now. Tabitha together with her sister Temwa had their talent identified, groomed and nurtured by DD Sunshine as a club before they were exported. They both ply their trade in China and are key players for the Malawi Women’s National Team, nicknamed The Scorchers.

Owner of the club, David Dube, says the Chawinga sisters cannot shoulder all the costs for the club to take part in the Cosafa Women’s Champions League.

“We are hopeful that FAM and other well-wishers will assist us to fulfill our dream. We desperately need funds for food and accommodation. Government should also come in to help us with transportation.

“This is a very important tournament because we have players who are capable of putting Malawi on the map,” remarked Dube.

Meanwhile, the National Women’s Football Association (NWFA) has said it will do all it can to make sure the club takes part in the tournament.

“As an association, we will help them prepare for the competition. We don’t want to see them failing to go to this competition. We wish the team well and it is our wish for the team to realize its vision,” said Suzgo Ngwira, Chairperson of National Women’s Football Association on a local radio station.

