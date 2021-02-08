Family of God Church hands over renovated house to ailing widow, donates maize and blankets to 60 others

Tears of joy rolled down the eyes of a 60-year-old widow, Lutiya Chitsala Victon, on Saturday when Family of God Church International handed over a house it renovated for her at K750, 000 in Kampini Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chitseka in Lilongwe.

The Family of God Church International initiator, Bishop William Mandhlopa, also presented donated a wheelchair and a walking frame to Victon, who got paralyzed due to hypertension four years ago.

The church went on to donate blankets and maize to 60 underprivileged households under T/A Chitseka.

Mandhlopa said the church feels duty-bound to feed the hungry, especially during lean period like this time, and keep the elderly warm during winter seasons.

However, the cleric lamented that his congregation does not have adequate resources to reach out to many people.

“We have been making such donations for quite sometime now and we have learnt that the more donations we make, the more we realize that the problem of destitution among some households is too big. And as a church, we do understand that it is our responsibility to feed them. But we are always challenged because we don’t have the resources,” he said.

Mandhlopa appealed to both the government and the private sector to partner with the church in addressing the social and economic hardships that the underprivileged households are facing.

“We are grateful to Christ International Ministries, which helped us with resources with which we are reaching out to the people of Kampini Village today. We are appealing to the government and the corporate world to partner with us in getting more underprivileged households assisted during their times of need. We are reliable and ready to deliver to needy whatever support we will be given,” he assured.

One of Victon’s daughters, Doreen Semani, commended the church for renovating her mother’s house, donation of the wheelchair and walking frame, stressing that this will ease her mobility.

Semani disclosed that since she was discharged from the hospital four years ago, her mother has been finding it difficult to walk on her own.

“We carry her on our arms to and back from the bathroom. And that is not an easy task. But with this wheelchair, we should be able to move her easily,” she said.

Guest of Honour at the event and Mayor for Lilongwe City Council, Juliana Kaduya, described the assistance the church has given to Victon and the donation of blankets and maize to 60 underprivileged families as a demonstration of God’s love for the poor.

Kaduya asked other churches and non-governmental organizations to emulate the examples the Family of God Church International has set.

