Dead teachers appearing on promotion list, ministry concedes ‘error’

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Principal Secretary Justin Saidi, has conceded that there names of deceased teachers appearing on the list of 20 210 teachers it has promoted last week.
“It is true that there are some names if the list of teachers who are dead,” said Saidi after social media revelations of “ghost teachers” on promotion list.
Saidi said the deceased names were included due to an error of an electronic system which generated the names of the promoted teachers.
He said the ministry uses information from the Department of Human Resources Management “which automatically depicted the named”.
Said the ministry is working towards “rectifying the error”.
He said: “Technology is prone to errors.”
Experts have questioned the timing of the promotion of teachers against a background of demands dating back to 2014 by Civil Society on Education Coalition (Csec) and Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) for the same.
Csec executive director Benedicto Kondowe faulted government for delaying to effect them, saying some teachers have served in one position for over 20 years.
“We are mindful that there are 40 000 teachers who need to be promoted. These teachers are not supposed to beg for promotions,” he said.
Saidi defended the timing. He said the promotions have been implemented now because there were processes to be followed.
He claimed that government promotes teachers every four years. However, in 2015, four years back, no teacher was promoted.
Saidi said the promotions were budgeted for; hence, will not have a bearing on bloating the civil service wage bill now at K393.6 billion.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Should we conclude that our Govt employee database has not been updated for ages? Who is responsible? What do they actually do when they come to work in the morning and nock off in the evening? Playing Bawo? Eating? Drinking?….?????
I believe this is a deliberate motive by the cartel of thieves masquerading as civil servants at Capital Hill to use ghost workers to siphon money out. This is just Ministry of Education. What about the other ministries? Please investigate.
Very unfortunate that names of dead people are still appearing on Govt payroll. This means their monthly salaries are still being processed every month and ending up in other unscrupulous thieving civil servants’ accounts. Very sad indeed!
INDE DPP MUMATIYIMILIRA RECRUTING DEAD TEACHERS KKKKKKKKK
pumpwa sadzatheke. negative mindset basi
This is just a tip of an Ice Berg, these dead teacher could also be receiving salaries