Prophet TB Joshua denies making Malawi elections prophecy

April 9, 2019 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 4 Comments

Prophet T.B. Joshua the head of the Synagogue Church of nations (SCOAN) did not make any prophecy of the May 21 2019 Malawi watershed elections, his Scoan Emmanuel TV Partners in Malawi has clarified.

Joyce Banda captured on Emmanuel TV  with Prophet TB Joshua

In a published statement seen by Nyasa Times, Emmanuel TV Partner in Malawi said the some media reports circulating that the Nigerian preacher prophesied the winner of the elections to replace President Peter Mutharika are false.

The statement said if there is any prophetic message, it will be officially broadcast on Emmanuel TV and advised the public to be weary of false rumours.Some social media users have carried stories claiming that Prophet TB Joshua has predicted that Peter Mutharika will not win the elections and that UTM Party’s presidential candidate Saulos Chilima will triumph.

But Emmanuel TV Partners in Malawi said the Nigerian prophet TB Joshua did not make any prophecy on the winner of the elections.

“The Man of God has not made a prophecy regarding specific persons on Malawi election and therefore any messages circulating on social media do not come from Scoan or its official channels,” reads the statement.

TB Joshua, a known spiritual father to Malawi’s former president Joyce Banda, his televised ministry includes healings, individual prophecies and his most famous act of all, foreseeing global tragedies before they happened.

His services often attract tens of thousands of worshippers from Africa.

The preacher is known to have predicted accurately that Malawi president Bingu wa Mutharika would die within the time frame he indicated.

However, not all prophecies of Joshua have been spot on,  as he  was mocked on social media users hfollowing his inaccurate prophecy regarding the winner of the United States elections.

He predicted that Democrats leader Hillary Clinton would win the US presidential election in a “narrow victory” against her Republican rival Donald Trump.

But Trump emerged the winner.

Former president Banda, a known worshipper at TB Joshua’s Scoan, is campaigning for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Reverend Lazarus Chakwera.

ADZONZI
Guest
ADZONZI

Ofcoz izizi anakoangovomera kuti wanenadi coz come May 21st, UTM bomaaaaaaaaaa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
KAYA
Guest
KAYA

UTM on social media kikkkk Moto kuti Buu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes ago
Mangochi kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi kabwafu

Lest he comes up with another fake one like the American election, kikikikikiiiii.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
Mr. Ibu
Guest
Mr. Ibu

TB Joshwa akuti sananene kuti Chilima awina, nanga bodza limeneli nkuwina nalo a UTM? kkkkkkkk kufunitsitsa nmutalamula koma sizitheka chifukwa kuli Hi5 choooooooongu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
59 minutes ago

