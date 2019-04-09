10 fixtures first week of 2019  Malawi TNM Super League

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has lined a total of 10 games in the opening week of the 2019-2020 elite TNM Super League season.

Five games have been allocated on each day between Saturday 13th and Sunday the 14th of April 2019.

On Saturday, all roads will lead to Kasungu Stadium where the home side T.N Stars welcome defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets in a new season launch match.

Four teams namely Silver Strikers, Mzuni, Moyale Barracks and Mighty Tigers-formerly- Azam Tigers will be on the road with two fixtures for each of the clubs to fulfil.

Last season runners up Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who says their main target is to snatch and win back the title start their campaign against Mzuni on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium before the visitors later on Sunday make a date with league rookies Ntopwa.

Tigers invade the central region where they are expected to play against Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday at the Civo Stadium before proceeding to Nkhotakota to face Dwagwa United at the Chitowe Stadium 24 hours later.

Silver Strikers will travel up north to face Karonga United and Super League returnees Chitipa United respectively and both games will be played at the Karonga Stadium.

The reigning Calrsberg Cup kings Masters Security will play host to Moyale Barracks on Saturday before the Mzuzu based soldiers complete their Central Region tour against Area 30 Corps and Airtel top 8 kings Blue Eagles FC.

Finally, newly promoted side from the centre Mlatho Mponela begin their elite league adventure at home Kasungu Stadium with a date against old guards Civil Sporting F.C.

According to Sulom all the games at all venues are supposed to kick of at exactly 2:30pm.

Meanwhile, Sulom Secretariat through its General Secretary Williams Banda has warned against all violent perpetrators including supporters, team officials and the players themselves.

Banda said his association through its disciplinary committee will not hesitate to immediately punish any one attempting to tarnish the image of the beautiful game.

Below is the full fixture for week 1 as released by Sulom:

SATURDAY 13 APRIL 2019

-TN Stars Fc Vs Nyasa Big Bullets

@ Kasungu Stadium 14:30hrs.

-Be Forward Wanderers Vs Mzuni Fc @ Kamuzu Stadium 14:30hrs.

-Kamuzu Barracks Vs Mighty Tigers Fc @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs.

-Karonga Utd Vs Silver Strikers

@ Karonga Stadium 14:30hrs.

-Masters Security Fc Vs Moyale Barracks @ Dedza Stadium 14:30hrs.

SUNDAY 14th APRIL 2019

-Blue Eagles Vs Moyale Barracks

@ Nankhaka Stadium 14:30hrs.

-Ntopwa Fc Vs Mzuni Fc @ Kamuzu Stadium 14:30hrs.

– Chitipa Utd Vs Silver Strikers

@ Karonga Stadium 14:30hrs.

-Mlatho Mponera vs Civil Sporting Club @ Kasungu Stadium 14:30hrs.

-Dwangwa Utd vs Mighty Tigers Fc @ Chitowe Stadium 14:30hrs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :