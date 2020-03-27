Deadly debt: Man commits suicide over crippling debts

A 48-year-old man in Dedza, Lokoliyo Bwanali has taken his own life after failing to honour his debts.

According to Dedza Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, the deceased who hailed from Kamgulitse Village in Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza died after ingesting pesticides.

Kabango said: “The wife of the deceased, Likisina Bwanali, 42, said her late husband was under pressure from his debtors and was failing to repay them.

“On March 19, the deceased visited his elder brother to seek financial assistance who then promised to assist him with enough money to settle his debts.

“However, the following day, the deceased left his home without explaining to his family members where he was heading to until he was later found lying dead in a maize field, a kilometer away from his home on March 24,” he said.

According to Kabango, postmortem results have showed that his death was due to poison.

Meanwhile, Dedza Police have advised people to seek help when faced with problems instead of committing suicide.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :